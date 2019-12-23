23 de diciembre de 2019
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
980x112
980x112
MENU
Hispanic World
Volver a "Hispanic World"

Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum that will decide whether to draft a new national charter for the country.

23 de diciembre de 2019
19:07
File photo showing Chilean President Sebastian Piñera. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes/File

File photo showing Chilean President Sebastian Piñera. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes/File

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum that will decide whether to draft a new national charter for the country.

The president signed the document at La Moneda palace, the seat of the executive branch, where he said that the consultation will serve to determine whether Chileans prefer an entirely new constitution or simply to reform the current one, which was created in 1980 during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

"This reform opens the doors and defines the road to achieve a great constitutional accord that gives us that solid, legitimate and shared institutional framework to be able to confront, as a country, the formidable challenges of the present and the magnificent opportunities of the future," Piñera said.

During his speech, the Chilean leader delved into the country's constitutional history and the circumstances that led to the historic political agreement between the government and the opposition - with the exception of the Communist Party - which came about on Nov. 15 to begin the process.

The drafting of a new constitution is one of the main demands of the social movement that has left at least 24 people dead and which blames the current charter for the great inequalities in Chile, assigning a "subsidiary" or secondary role to the state in providing basic resources, a situation that favored their privatization.

"Perhaps what we've experienced over the past 66 days, since Oct. 18, is a clear and eloquent sign of this change. So, today for the first time we have the chance to achieve, with complete freedom and full democracy, a great constitutional accord with broad and effective citizen participation," Piñera said.

He emphasized that it will be the public who will make the decision on the plebiscite, which would be held on April 26, and if a new constitution is drafted it would be the public who will approve the final text in another referendum.

"We will have not only the first word with respect to the nature and mechanics of this constitutional agreement via the first plebiscite but we'll also have, if that is what we decide, the last word regarding the principles and contents of that new constitution via a plebiscite of ratification," the president said.

The parliamentary accord reached in November includes the holding of a referendum to ask the public if they want a new constitution and what mechanism they prefer for drafting it: a mixed convention, made up of current lawmakers and selected citizens in equal measure or an assembly formed only by people selected especially for that task.

If the plebiscite is approved, the selection of the members of either body will be made in October 2020 in a process coinciding with the regional and municipal elections, and the new constitution will be ratified in another universal-suffrage and obligatory-participation plebiscite.

"The Constitution is not a magic wand that instantaneously solves all problems. But it certainly can give us the proper institutional framework to be able to move forward with public policies and the participation of all of society toward a country with greater ability to attend to and satisfy the needs of all citizens," Piñera said.

He added that it is important to alleviate any uncertainty that may arise about the preparation of a new constitution and he guaranteed "a clean, free, transparent and democratic constitutional process" to accomplish that end.
Histórico de noticias
Piñera launches constitutional reform to hold citizen plebiscite

Santiago, Dec 23 (efe-epa).- Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Monday promulgated a constitutional reform to enable him to hold a citizen referendum...

23 de diciembre de 2019
Bad Bunny delivers thousands of toys to kids in Puerto Rico

San Juan, Dec 22 (efe-epa).- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny on Sunday in San Juan distributed thousands of toys to children at the second edition of his Good...

22 de diciembre de 2019
Museum of Illusions lets visitors surf with Trump in Miami

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

19 de diciembre de 2019
My ouster was all about lithium, Bolivia's Morales says

By Gabriel Romano

18 de diciembre de 2019
New York prepares to welcome 7 mn tourists over Christmas

By Cristina Magdaleno

17 de diciembre de 2019
Argentine gov't sends emergency bill that hikes taxes to Congress

By Cecilia Caminos

17 de diciembre de 2019
Mexican archer sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

Mexico City, Dec 17 (efe-epa).- Mexico's Mariana Avitia, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games, said in an interview with EFE that her focus was...

17 de diciembre de 2019
Crime a way of life for inmates at Bolivia's San Pedro Prison

By Gabriel Romano

17 de diciembre de 2019
2 anchors found where conquistador Cortes landed in Mexico 500 years ago

Mexico City, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Mexican researchers have discovered two iron anchors in the waters off the coast of the city of Veracruz, both of them...

17 de diciembre de 2019
Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max jet, stock plunges 4.29 pct.

New York, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in...

16 de diciembre de 2019
Democrats propose roadmap for Trump's Senate trial

Washington, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress on Monday proposed a roadmap to a possible Senate trial of President Donald Trump...

16 de diciembre de 2019
Cheops satellite mission ready for liftoff to study exoplanets

By Noemi G. Gomez

16 de diciembre de 2019
Ecuador forest hidden in the clouds is home to tiny endangered bird

By Susana Madera

15 de diciembre de 2019
Seu Antonio, Brazil's oldest turtle saviour

By Carlos A. Moreno

15 de diciembre de 2019
10 mn Mexican pilgrims pray to Virgin of Guadalupe for her intercession

By Miquel Muñoz

12 de diciembre de 2019
Republicans try, fail to eliminate abuse of power charge against Trump

Washington DC, Dec 12 (efe-epa).- The United States' House Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed the vote on the political charges against President...

12 de diciembre de 2019
Federal Reserve keeps US interest rates unchanged

Washington, Dec 11 (efe-epa).- The Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged at between 1.5-1.75 percent after undertaking...

11 de diciembre de 2019
Judge raises Weinstein's bail for tampering with ankle bracelet

New York, Dec 11 (efe-epa).- Harvey Weinstein will have to put up a total of $5 million in bail, a considerable increase over the $1 million he has been...

11 de diciembre de 2019
Suspects in New Jersey shootout targeted Jewish grocery, authorities say

(Updates with identities of gunmen, releads, adds info)

11 de diciembre de 2019
WH says Trump warned Lavrov on election meddling, Lavrov says no he didn't

Washington, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia should not interfere in the US...

11 de diciembre de 2019
US launches urgent recovery operation for 7 reefs in Florida Keys

Miami, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- US environmental authorities on Tuesday launched an "urgent" program to halt the destruction of seven coral reefs in the Florida...

10 de diciembre de 2019
Oscar Isaac: In "Star Wars" there's always hope

By David Villafranca

10 de diciembre de 2019
Former high-level Mexican security official arrested on drug charges in US

New York, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- Genaro Garcia Luna, who served as Mexico's public safety secretary from 2006 to 2012, has been indicted on drug trafficking...

10 de diciembre de 2019
Exxon Mobil wins New York climate cost case

New York, Dec 10 (efe-epa).- Exxon Mobil, the largest US petroleum firm, was found not guilty Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney's...

10 de diciembre de 2019
ALIANZA METROPOLITAN NEWS Copyright © 2004-2019