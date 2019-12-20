Museum of Illusions lets visitors surf with Trump in Miami

By Alberto Domingo Carreiro

Miami, Dec 19 (efe-epa).- "The Magic City," as Miami is known, now offers visitors a place where they can surf with Donald Trump, walk on the cornice of a skyscraper and stroll across a hanging bridge over a field of flowing lava, all thanks to optical illusions.

The museum, which opened this month on Miami Beach's famous Lincoln Road, is the ideal place to go to take selfies at extreme locations except, of course, there is no danger involved.

The Museum of Illusions, which also has US outposts in Los Angeles and San Francisco, urges visitors, to become part of the 40 3D murals on display, making it possible to take photos that appear life-like.

"We offer visitors of all ages a one of a kind experience that challenges perception and lets imagination soar with mind-blowing optical illusions. Flash photography is not just allowed, it's encouraged! The Museum of Illusions is the place to be to create fun-filled memories," the museum says on its website.

The murals cover the building's walls and floors, breaking the line of sight and producing a sensation of depth when photos are taken at certain spots.

For visitors who run out of ideas, the museum's staff, whose members are professional photographers, can offer tips for capturing the perfect image.

A visit by EFE to the museum turned up tourists trying to find their balance as they shot photos in "dangerous" places and families, including a couple and their baby, posing with surfer Trump.

Visitors can rent a tripod for their phones, enhancing the quality of the images their capture and making them look more professional.

The Museum of Illusions is close to the beach and the Ocean Drive Art Deco District, known for its picturesque hotels.

The museum said the "original concept was launched in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015 and quickly become a recognizable brand."

Each museum location has its own identity, with the 3D illusions reflecting the culture and attractions of the city where it is based.

The Miami location has alligators and crocodiles ready to grab anyone daring to get too close, but it also offers the palm trees and sunsets that have made this Florida city famous.

The museum's 3D illusions allow visitors to fly over cities with Aladdin's magic carpet, fight with Scorpion, one of the characters in the videogame "Mortal Combat," or make a shot against retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

The museum's management encourages visitors to post photos and videos on social media.

Last summer, the Los Angeles location unveiled the Upside Down House, an exhibition that allows visitors to see what life would be like standing on one's head.

The furniture in the house is set up in such a way that visitors who take a photo and rotate it appear to be hanging from the ceiling.

"We promise you will be thrilled because nothing is what it seems, especially not in the Museum of Illusions!" the museum tells visitors. EFE

ado/hv