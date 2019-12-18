Crime a way of life for inmates at Bolivia's San Pedro Prison

By Gabriel Romano

La Paz, Dec 17 (EFE).- When someone is committed to Bolivia's San Pedro Prison, a group of inmates kidnaps and tortures him while another calls his family to demand ransom money, and afterwards he must also pay the "council of delegates" to have a cell, receive visits and, if he wants, indulge in alcohol and drugs.

Inmates will have to repeat the process on the day they are released if they wish to reach the exit alive.

There are four stone walls 10 meters (33 feet) high in downtown La Paz, an enclosure with its own rules where certain criminals take advantage of other inmates' guilt, their need for protection and their longing for freedom.

More than 2,000 convicts are packed inside, more than twice the number the prison was built to hold in the 19th century.

Extortion, torture and the sale of drugs and alcohol inside are further links in the chain of a deficient judicial system, whose greatest problem is its delay in trying criminal cases.

In San Pedro Prison, many of the all-male inmates are being held under preventive detention without a sentence, while those who have actually been convicted run the place.

Some of the cells in San Pedro look like hotel suites - they are furnished with television, telephones, private baths and even a little living room, said a woman who regularly visits one of the inmates but preferred to remain anonymous.

The cells are rented and even sold. This is a business run by the "council of delegates," a behind-bars authority created by convicts. Cells go for between $5,000 and $20,000.

The most expensive cells are in the section called La Posta, where prisoners with the most money are kept. There are others, like Alamos, Prefectura, Guanay, Chonchocorito and San Martin, made up of old wards in which improvised rooms have been built that are accessed via hallways and holes in the wall.

A newly arrived prisoner must "arrange" the right to be in a certain area and then in a particular section, and for that he must pay in stages.

Police, according to the woman, are only in charge at the entrance. Never in all her frequent visits has she seen a cop inside the facility. Order is in the hands of the so-called "security forces" of the jailbirds. The police only enter the area of the inmates in extreme cases.

Among other payments, male visitors are charged almost $3.00 on unauthorized days, plus 30 cents for the "taxis," uniformed prisoners charged with locating those receiving visits.

Inmates keep paying until they are freed. Otherwise they'll never set foot outside these walls.

"Cocaine is a feature in San Pedro Prison," former warden Ramiro Llanos, who has supervised prisons on different occasions, said. "They make you a drug addict behind bars, because they give you the drug and run up your debt...so you become their robot."

When asked by Efe about this situation, the current authority of the penitentiary system preferred to say nothing.

Adan Zambrana, a former prisoner who spent three years in this prison for drug trafficking, said that drugs are cheaper here than alcohol. A liter of home brew that costs around $2.00 could come to as much as $43 in San Pedro, while the cocaine, marijuana and synthetic drugs offered stealthily in the hallways cost little more than $1.00, according to different sources.

"A bottle of whisky normally worth some 200 to 300 bolivianos (between $28 and $43) can cost some 1,500 bolivianos ($215 to $287) inside," Zambrana said.

Llanos, Zambrana and the anonymous woman agreed that police are directly responsible for drugs and alcohol getting into the prison.

The three said that torture among the prisoners themselves occurs frequently.

When someone is imprisoned that they know has money, "they kidnap him right inside the prison," and while some of them take him to a cell where they can keep him and beat him up, another calls up his family to demand ransom money, the woman said.

Most marital visits camouflage the entry of prostitutes, some 35 a night," Llanos said. They must pay some $21 to get in, and those who receive them must pay the council of delegates a small fee.

Also entering in that way are sexually transmitted diseases, which are rampant, though no one wishes to discuss the matter. EFE grb/cd