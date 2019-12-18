Boeing to suspend production of 737 Max jet, stock plunges 4.29 pct.

New York, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Boeing announced Monday that it has decided to temporarily halt production of its controversial 737 Max passenger jet in January and the news sent the firm's shares plunging 4.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange, the worst performance of a top stock on an otherwise positive day.

The jet model was implicated in two deadly air crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 caused by a failure in the plane's software, and those tragedies - in which everyone on board both planes died - have mired Boeing in an unprecedented crisis, above all since the Federal Aviation Administration has grounded the 737 Max at least until February while improvements in the aircraft are awaited.

According to US media reports, Boeing will suspend production of the 737 Max in January, thus intensifying the crisis surrounding the aeronautic giant and increasing the possibility that it might lay off workers and lose international sales, although the firm stated that no layoffs or furloughs are expected at this time.

"Safely returning the 737 MAX to service is our top priority. We know that the process of approving the 737 MAX's return to service, and of determining appropriate training requirements, must be extraordinarily thorough and robust, to ensure that our regulators, customers, and the flying public have confidence in the 737 MAX updates," said the firm in a statement on Monday.

"As we have previously said, the FAA and global regulatory authorities determine the timeline for certification and return to service. We remain fully committed to supporting this process. It is our duty to ensure that every requirement is fulfilled, and every question from our regulators answered," the company added.

Boeing went on to say that it had continued building the 737 Max for the past nine months while the jet has remained grounded and "there are now approximately 400 airplanes in storage."

As the firm had said, it continually has evaluated its production plans and, now, "As a result of this ongoing evaluation, we have decided to prioritize the delivery of stored aircraft and temporarily suspend production on the 737 program beginning next month," calling this the "least disruptive" option for its long-term business.

Boeing said that no layoffs or furloughs were being contemplated at present, with employees affected by the 737 Max decision being moved to other production teams or duties, and "we will keep our customers, employees, and supply chain top of mind as we continue to assess appropriate actions."

"We will provide financial information regarding the production suspension in connection with our 4Q19 earnings release in late January," the firm concluded in its statement.

Boeing is the biggest US aircraft exporter and one of the 30 blue chip stocks comprising the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The New York Times reported that the firm's decision to halt 737 Max production will submerge the company even deeper in crisis and affect the entire US economy.

The 737 Max is produced at the firm's Renton, Washington, factory - with 12,000 employees - and it is Boeing's best-selling aircraft representing tens of billions of dollars in annual international sales.