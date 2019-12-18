Cheops satellite mission ready for liftoff to study exoplanets

By Noemi G. Gomez

Kourou, French Guiana, Dec 16 (efe-epa).- Everything is ready at the Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, for the liftoff of the European Cheops satellite mission that will investigate the radius and density of exoplanets outside our Solar System.

Cheops, with key participation by Spanish engineering and science, will lift off at 9:54 am Tuesday aboard a Soyuz-Fregat rocket.

The European Space Agency mission is being headed by Swiss astronomers, including recent Nobel Prizewinner in physics Didier Queloz, who together with Michel Mayor recently received the prestigious award for finding the first planet orbiting a star similar to the Sun in another solar system.

Since the two scientists - and Queloz will attend the launch - identified that first exoplanet, the scientific community has found more than 4,100. And Cheops, apart from seeking new planets of that type, will analyze those that are already known.

The Cheops platform - which will include the mission's telescope, the onboard computer and the solar panels that will power it - is based on Ingenio, a Spanish optical Earth observation satellite that has not yet been launched, the main contractor for which is Airbus Defence and Space España.

This company headed a consortium for Cheops including 24 other companies in 11 countries, of which seven are Spanish - namely, besides Airbus, Alter Technology, Crisa, Elecnor Deimos, GMV, Sener, Iberespacio and HV Sistemas.

Cheops demonstrates the "escalation" of Spain's abilities in developing space technology, as Philippe Pham, the head of Airbus's Earth Observation, Navigation and Science division, discussed with reporters.

In addition, this is the first time that a European satellite will be controlled by Spain from the initial phase after launch: the National Aerospace Technical Institute (INTA) will be the entity in charge of putting the satellite into orbit and operating it during its useful life.

INTA will also be in charge of the Mission Operations Center in the institute's headquarters in Torrejon, Spain, specifically in its Space Center, from where the satellite will be controlled and the data it transmits will be collected.

The Scientific Operations Center will be in Geneva, and that is where the planning for the satellite's observations will be conducted, along with the processing, archiving and distribution of scientific data.

Cheops (which stands for Characterising Exoplanet Satellite) will be tasked with observing bright stars that are already known to have planets circling them, measuring the miniscule changes in their brightness as those bodies pass between the stellar disk and Earth.

The satellite is geared to observe exoplanets between the size of Earth and Neptune and it will provide precise measurements of the size of those exoplanets, along with information about their mass and other data that will enable scientists to determine their density for a "first look" at the makeup of those extra-solar worlds.

Of primary interest to scientists will be to determine whether the exoplanets are rocky (like Earth, Venus, Mercury or Mars) or gaseous (like Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) in composition, and if they contain water ice.

The satellite will also be able to identify hot Jupiter-like exoplanets - that is, gas giants with mass and size similar to Jupiter but orbiting very close to their host stars.

Of the hundreds of exoplanets Cheops will examine, at least 50 orbit stars similar to the Sun and those will be studied with an unprecedented precision, Queloz said.

Cheops is the first step in learning about the possibilities for life to exist - whether now or in the past - on planets outside our solar system, INTA said.

This European mission is the second to use a Soyuz-Fregat rocket, which also transported into orbit the first second-generation Cosmo-SkyMed satellite launched by the Italian space agency, along with three small ESA CubeSats.

Although the first launch window is on Tuesday, if a problem arises - such as heavy winds high above Kourou - authorities will try again on Wednesday.