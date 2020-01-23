Samuel Suksiri Named Master Model Builder of LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Bay Area

MILPITAS, CA.- After a day of intense competition, Samuel Suksiri from Milpitas, CA was named Master Model Builder of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area. This hands-on position will be responsible for maintaining and developing new features and building new models, as well as working with the thousands of children expected to visit the 31,000–square-foot attraction opening in April 2020 at Great Mall, the largest indoor outlet and value shopping destination in Northern California located in Milpitas, California.



During the Brick Factor competition—held on Saturday, January 18, 2020—15 contestants displayed their skills by taking part in creative challenges and building of original LEGO brick models in timed rounds of judged competition. The first part of the day consisted of two rounds with eliminations taking place after the second round. The day ended with the top six competitors participating in a San Francisco 49ers–themed final building challenge.



Judges for Brick Factor included James Judy (General Manager, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area), Jason No (Marketing Manager, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area), Fiona Steele (Head of Operations, New Openings, Midway Attractions), Richard Tran (Mayor, City of Milpitas), Megan Amaral (Master Model Builder, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston), and Brandon Xu, (Kid Judge, San Jose).



Dubbed the ultimate indoor playground for families with children ages 3–10, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area will offer a fun, highly interactive, and educational experience with a range of exciting LEGO play areas. These will include a brick pool, master classes in the Creative Workshop from the LEGO Master Model Builder, an Imagination Express train ride, an earthquake table, a 4D cinema, special party rooms for birthdays and other celebrations, a café, a LEGO retail shop, and, of course, the popular MINILAND area—featuring models of local iconic landmarks—found in every LEGOLAND Discovery Center.



A $12 million investment in the Silicon Valley market, California’s first Discovery Center will be comprised of more than 31,000-square-feet of interactive and educational attraction space and is expected to be a major hit with families within Silicon Valley, the surrounding San Francisco Bay Area, and beyond. While under construction, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area will employ approximately 100 contractors. Once doors are open to the public, LEGOLAND Discovery Center will have filled 15 full-time positions and 100 part-time positions, including one Master Model Builder and a team of helpers coined the “Creative Crew.”



Operated by Merlin Entertainments Limited (Merlin), LEGOLAND Discovery Center Bay Area will be Merlin’s 13th Discovery Center to open in the United States.