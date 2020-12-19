CEFCU ANNOUNCES MARK SPENNY’S RETIREMENT AND MATT MAMER AS NEXT PRESIDENT/CEO.

Peoria, IL – CEFCU announces the retirement of Mark Spenny, CEFCU’s President/CEO, effective May 1, 2021. An employee of CEFCU for 27 years, Spenny started his career at CEFCU as the First Mortgage Origination Manager. He went on to serve as Vice President of Mortgages & Business Services and then Chief Lending Officer before being named President/CEO of the Credit Union in May 2006. During his career with CEFCU, Spenny directed the Credit Union’s growth through continued expansion in the Bloomington-Normal, Decatur, and Springfield areas as well as the addition of the San Jose, California, and Illinois Metro East markets to CEFCU’s field of membership. CEFCU also focused on member service and member account access through the addition and enhancement of convenience services like CEFCU On-Line, CEFCU Mobile Banking, and online account opening and loan application. Continued community leadership was also reinforced, with members of the CEFCU team encouraged to give back and be active in the communities the Credit Union serves.

Expanding assets by close to $4 billion, and increasing membership growth, with nearly 127,000 new members joining the Credit Union since 2006, Spenny also oversaw the distribution of $345 million in Extraordinary Dividends to members.

In addition, Spenny served on many community boards including Wildlife Prairie Park, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, the OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center Community Advisory Board, and the Tri-County Urban League. Spenny, and his wife Renee, were the Chairs of the 2010 Annual Heart of Illinois United Way Campaign.

Professional involvement included serving as the inaugural Chair of the CEO Council and on the board of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council as well as a past Chair of the Credit Union National Association’s National Credit Union Roundtable.

Upon Spenny’s retirement, CEFCU’s Board of Directors has named Matt Mamer as CEFCU’s President/CEO. Mamer has been with CEFCU for 25 years. Most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer, Mamer began his career at CEFCU as a Member Assistant. Mamer, an East Peoria native, is active in the community, serving as a Director on the boards of Easterseals, the UnityPoint Health Methodist-Proctor Foundation, the East Peoria Community Foundation, and the Bloomington-Normal EDC’s Community Development Corporation.

With assets totaling over $6.9 billion, CEFCU serves nearly 355,000 members through 26 Illinois Member Centers and 5 California Member Centers, the CEFCU Financial Center, the Money Center 24 ATM Network, CEFCU’s website, cefcu.com, the surcharge-free CO-OP ATM Network, and the CU Service Center Shared Branch Network.