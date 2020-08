El opositor ruso Alexei Navalni será tratado en un hospital de Berlín

Berlin (Germany), 22/08/2020.- An ambulance parks after the arrival of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny at Charite clinic in Berlin, Germany, 22 August 2020. Navalny was first placed in an hospital in Omsk, Russia, after he felt bad on board of a plane on his way from Tomsk to Moscow. The flight was interrupted and after landing in Omsk Navalny was delivered to hospital with a suspicion on a toxic poisoning. The hospital management agreed on 21 August 2020 to transport Navalny to a German hospital for further treatment. (Alemania, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER BECHER

Berlin (Germany), 22/08/2020.- German Bundeswehr paramedics bring back an empty container into a vehicle used in the transport of car convoy in front of the clinic after Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrived at Charite clinic in Berlin, Germany, 22 August 2020. Navalny was first placed in an hospital in Omsk, Russia, after he felt bad on board of a plane on his way from Tomsk to Moscow. The flight was interrupted and after landing in Omsk Navalny was delivered to hospital with a suspicion on a toxic poisoning. The hospital management agreed on 21 August 2020 to transport Navalny to a German hospital for further treatment. (Alemania, Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN