El rescate cultural de las minas rumanas

Petrila (Romania), 14/07/2020.- A general view of I.D. Sarbu Memorial House, a culture project initiated by visual artist Ion Barbu, located in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiului Valley mining site, Romania, 15 July 2020. Ion Dezideriu Sirbu (1919 - 1989), the most prodigious man of culture in the city of Petrila, a Romanian philosopher, novelist, essayist and dramatist, was a victim of the communist regime, spending about 6 years as a political prisoner. He was born in a miners family, and after being EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT