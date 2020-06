Trump promete "extinguir la plaga" del COVID-19 en un baño de masas militar

President Donald Trump (L) and United States Military Academy superintendent Darryl A. Williams (R) salute alongside graduating cadets as the national anthem is played during commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, USA, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN MINCHILLO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to United States Military Academy graduating cadets during commencement ceremonies in West Point, New York, USA, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN MINCHILLO