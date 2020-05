Los disturbios raciales de Mineápolis se extienden a otras ciudades de EE.UU.

People protest over the Minnesota deadly arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, at Peter's Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Protesters yell at retreating police officers during a protest against the Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE