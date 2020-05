Nueva York registra menos de 200 muertes por COVID-19 por segundo día seguido

People wait in line outside of Church John 3:16 before getting tested for coronavirus in the Bronx, New York, USA, 13 May 2020. The Christian Church John 3:16 with the help of Northwell Care, is providing the church as a facility to conduct temporary Covid-19 testing for coronavirus and antibodies as an attemp to provide care in one of the most affected areas in the city. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray