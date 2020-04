Portugal, con 928 muertos, se prepara para levantar el estado de emergencia

Palmela (Portugal), 27/04/2020.- An Autoeuropa worker wearing a protective face mask leaves the factory after a training session in Palmela, Portugal, 27 April 2020. Volkswagen decided to suspend production at Autoeuropa's car plant due to the covid-19 pandemic on 17 March. The production starts again tomorrow with only two shifts, with fewer workers and working fewer hours. EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ