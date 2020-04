Caos, confusión y errores en el peor tiroteo masivo de la historia de Canadá

An undated handout photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) shows a replica Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle alleged to have been used by gunman Gabriel Wortman whom reports say killed ten people during a shooting rampage which lasted some 12 hours over several locations in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada, Issued 19 April 2020. One police officer was reported killed and the gunman was killed by police to end the rampage which reportedly began with Wortman dressed as an RCMP officer driving in a replica RCMP police vehicle. EFE//RCMP HALIFAX /Archivo