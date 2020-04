Florida analiza su apertura entre presiones en contra y a favor del confinamiento

A Miami Beach police car parked near a closed beach entrance in South Beach, Florida, USA, 20 April 2020. On 15 March, Miami Beach Mayor implemented new restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus. EFE/Cristóbal Herrera

Two cyclists ride near a closed beach entrance in South Beach, Florida, USA, 20 April 2020. On 15 March, Miami Beach Mayor implemented new restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus. EFE/Cristóbal Herrera