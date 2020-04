El petróleo de Texas cae un 7,97% por la incertidumbre sobre los recortes de producción

A oil drilling rig works in the oil field near Midland, Texas, USA, 06 April 2020. Midland, Texas is a city in western Texas, part of the Permian Basin area. Gas prices across the US are extremely low causing oil prices to drop dramatically. EFE/Larry W. Smith

People work on a pump jack in the oil field near Midland, Texas, USA, 06 April 2020. Midland, Texas is a city in western Texas, part of the Permian Basin area. Gas prices across the US are extremely low causing oil prices to drop dramatically. EFE/Larry W. Smith