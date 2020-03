América llegará al pico de contagios de COVID-19 en uno o 2 meses, alerta la OPS

A hospital employee watches as a body is moved to a temporary mobile morgue, put in place due to lack of space at the hospital, outside of the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 31 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Employees work making masks and gowns at NorthCape, an outdoor furniture upholstery manufacturer, in Alsip, Illinois, USA, 31 March 2020. The company, instead of shutting down, asked employees to support the effort in the fight against coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease by making surgical style masks and hospital gowns. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY