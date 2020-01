Koalas de peluche invaden Nueva York en solidaridad con Australia

A stuffed koala bear is seen attached to a part of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, New York, USA, 16 January 2020. The stuffed bears have been placed around New York City by an organization called Koalas of NYC that is trying to raise money for WIRES, Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, which is the largest wildlife rescue and charity in Australia that is helping animals effected by that country'Äôs massive brushfires. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

