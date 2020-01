John Cena: "De Hollywood aprendí que ahí vas a fracasar muchas veces"

US Actor John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh pose on the red carpet prior to the premiere of "Dolittle" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 January 2020. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/DAVID SWANSON

US Actor John Cena (R) and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh pose on the red carpet prior to the premiere of "Dolittle" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 January 2020. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE//DAVID SWANSON

US actor John Cena poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of ' "Dolittle" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 January 2020. (Cine, Estados Unidos) EFE/DAVID SWANSON