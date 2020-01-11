11 de enero de 2020
111-123. Ingram y los Pelicans siguen hundiendo a los Knicks

Nueva York (EE.UU.), 10 ene (EFE).- Brandon Ingram tuvo 28 puntos y nueve asistencias para los Pelicans de Nueva Orleans, que derrotaron 111-123 a los Knicks de Nueva York, que perdieron por quinta vez seguida.

  • New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (top) is surrounded by New Orleans Pelicans defense while he tries to grab a loose ball in the air in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

  • New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller looks on in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (C-L) looks to put up a shot past a defending New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson (R) in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 10 January 2020. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Los Pelicans ganaron por séptima vez en sus últimos nueve partidos.

El reserva Jaxson Hayes tuvo doble-doble de 18 puntos y 10 rebotes y Lonzo Ball aportó otro de 15 puntos y 11 asistencias.

Por los Knicks, Taj Gibson tuvo 19 puntos, su mejor marca de temporada, como mejor encestador del equipo.

R.J. Barret aportó 16 tantos y nueve rebotes y Elfrid Payton y Reggie Bullock consiguieron 15 puntos cada uno.

Los Knicks perdieron su quinto partido consecutivo después de una racha ganadora de tres juegos, la mejor que han tenido en lo que va de temporada.
