Países Bajos, donde la resistencia al frío se organiza con patines

epa03096293 Dutch ice skating veterans skate on natural ice during the Dutch Championship Marathon at the lake 'Grote Rietplas' near Emmen, Netherlands, 08 February 2012. Volunteers are clearing the snow from frozen canals on the route of the intended Dutch Elfstedentocht (Eleven City Races) skating marathon, raising chances for the ice skating race being held later this month for the first time in 15 years. EPA/VINCENT JANNINK