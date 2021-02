Ucrania extenderá las restricciones anticovid hasta el 30 de abril

Donetsk (Ukraine), 31/01/2021.- Medical workers unload to a freezer the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which was delivered to the pro-Russian militant-controlled territory of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from medical center Sputnik V, in Donetsk, Ukraine, 31 January 2021. Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on 29 January there is no way the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will complete registration in EFE/EPA/DAVE MUSTAINE/Archivo