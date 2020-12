Militares de EE.UU. en Corea del Sur comienzan a vacunarse contra la COVID-19

A handout photo made available by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) shows US Air Force Master Sgt. Gerald Allen, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of fire protection, receiving the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Osan Air Base, South Korea, 29 December. EFE/EPA/UNITED STATES FORCES IN KOREA HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) shows Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital staff receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at US Army Garrison Humphreys in Osan base, South Korea, 28 December 2020 (issued 29 December 2020). EFE/EPA/UNITED STATES FORCES IN KOREA HANDOUT