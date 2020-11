El brasileño Fabrício salva al Portimonense y el Braga sufre ante el colista

Braga (Portugal), 29/11/2020.- SC Braga´s Ricardo Horta (R) vies for the ball with Farense´s Claudio Falcao (L) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Municipal de Braga stadium in Braga, Portugal, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Braga (Portugal), 29/11/2020.- SC Braga´s Fransergio (R) vies for the ball with Farense´s Nikola Stojilkovic (L) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Municipal de Braga stadium in Braga, Portugal, 29 November 2020. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO