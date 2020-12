Francia da marcha atrás a la reapertura y restringe las celebraciones del día 31

Brussels (Belgium), 10/12/2020.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C-L), European Council President Charles Michel (top R) and European High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell (R) at the start of a two days face-to-face EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium, 10 December 2020. EU leaders will mainly focus on response to the COVID-19, Multi annual framework (MFF) agreement, new EU emissions reduction target for 2030. (Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL