La Filarmónica de Viena enarbola el "amor" en su concierto Noche de Verano

Vienna (Austria), 18/09/2020.- Russian conductor Valery Gergiev (R) and German tenor Jonas Kaufmann (L) perform during the 'Summer Night Concert' (Sommernachtskonzert) at the Schoenbrunn Palace gardens, in Vienna, Austria, 18 September 2020. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the measures of the Austrian government to contain the spread of the virus, only 1,250 guests, instead of up to 100,000 people, were allowed to attend the annual open-air concert with free admission at the palace and its baroque gardens, which are a UNESCO world cultural heritage site. (Abierto, Rusia, Viena) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA